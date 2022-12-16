iHeartRadio
'A slap in the face': Nurse's union reacts to government's latest offer for salary increases


Quebec nurses union (FIQ) members walk to present their demands for a new contract negotiation, Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Treasury Board building in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

With its offer of 9 per cent increases over five years, the Quebec government is "slapping nurses in the face" for having given so much over the years, the FIQ said.

 

In an interview on Friday, Françoise Ramel, vice-president of the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), reported that her members -- nurses, nursing assistants and other care professionals -- were downright "offended" by the government's offers, which were presented on Thursday to all government employees.

 

Quebec is offering increases of 3 per cent in the first year, then 1.5 per cent in each of the next four years, for a total of 9 per cent.

 

It is also offering a lump sum of $1,000 in the first year.

 

It also includes an amount equivalent to 2.5 per cent for "government priorities." It is not yet clear how this will be implemented.

 

By adding the percentage increases, the lump sum and the amount for government priorities, Quebec City concludes that the offer is equivalent to 13 per cent.

 

But for the FIQ, this does not take into account the glaring reality in the health network.

 

"Daring to propose 9 per cent over five years is really shameful on their part," said Ramel.

 

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Dec. 16, 2022.

