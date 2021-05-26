iHeartRadio
'A small gesture': PQ tables motion to add Quebec flag emoji

Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon responds to reporters questions as he attends his first caucus meeting, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

There’s an emoji for just about everything these days, and now the leader of the Parti Québécois is asking for a new one that represents la belle province.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon announced on Twitter Wednesday that he plans to table a motion in the National Assembly to request the Unicode Consortium, which governs computer language, to add a Quebec flag emoji.

"I will also send a letter to Facebook Headquarters asking them to add this emoticon," the leader wrote on Twitter. "A small gesture, a great symbolism: that it's our right to express our pride."

Le #PQ présentera ajd une motion pour demander l'ajout du drapeau du Qc à la banque d’émojis.

J'enverrai aussi une lettre au siège social de Facebook pour leur demander d'ajouter cet émoticône. Un petit geste, une grande symbolique: celle du droit à exprimer notre fierté #polqc pic.twitter.com/TqbpKzjZCI

— Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (@PaulPlamondon) May 26, 2021

The motion was adopted Wednesday morning in the legislature with no debate.

However, as one person on Twitter pointed out, the motion is "useless" since there is already a request to have the emoji added.

A request from September 12, 2019 to add the Quebec flag emoji is listed as “under consideration” by the Unicode Consortium. 

Plamondon said in a statement Wednesday that it was "very abnormal that Scotland and other nations that are not a country have their flag in a digital platform, but not Quebec" and wants the digital symbol to let Quebecers express their pride. 

The conversation surrounding Quebec’s language and identity has heated up in recent weeks, following the introduction of the Coalition Avenir Québec's (CAQ) Bill 96, which proposes revamping laws in the province to reverse the decline of the French language.

Reaction to the emoji motion was mixed on social media, with some saying the party has its priorities wrong. 

nice to see that qc is focusing on the important things �� https://t.co/YrioJrOmUw

— sam (@samantha_393) May 26, 2021

 

Le PQ; les vraies affaires! https://t.co/W0aKaLafJN

— Goglu (Lui/IL/Him) (@GogluY) May 26, 2021


C’est bien, mais votre demande, elle doit passer par ici -> https://t.co/be7Nzsayz3 (il semble que ça manque de gens en techno dans votre parti)

— Normand Boulanger (@normboulanger) May 26, 2021

Wow les priorités.... vous êtes occupés au PQ ����������

— Ben (@Ben_memyself) May 26, 2021

Others, on the other hand, were more supportive of the initiative.

Merci pour ce geste ! https://t.co/KqGBNdNlCS

— Germain CORRIVEAU (@CorriveauGerma2) May 26, 2021

 

OUI! https://t.co/w0gGfMOfzs

— Marie B (@marieEBB9820) May 26, 2021

 

Il est plus que temps. ���� https://t.co/VARtagGUe7

— Cristian Micu (@CristianMicu8) May 26, 2021

