A snowmobiler has died in Quebec after flipping sled and getting trapped

(Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash)

A snowmobiler has died after crashing in Frampton, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region of Quebec, on Friday evening.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the man, who was riding alone, lost control of his snowmobile on the Cliche-Golden Rd., near the intersection of Perreault St., in the municipality located around than 60 kilometres south of Levis.

"The snowmobile overturned and he was trapped underneath," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Béatrice Dorsainville.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

What caused the driver to lose control of his sled has yet to be determined. The SQ is currently conducting an investigation to shed light on the circumstances of the accident.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.

