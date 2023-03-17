A soggy St. Paddy's Day and cold parade to follow in Montreal

A Colorado low will be bringing wet weather into central Canada for St. Patrick’s Day.

The Montreal area and much of Southwestern Quebec will see periods of rain on Friday with temperatures climbing above the freezing mark. But areas further north are bracing for heavy, wet snow.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued snowfall warnings for parts of Quebec with 15 to 20 cm of accumulation on tap for Friday. Winter storm warnings are in effect for parts of Northern Ontario with 30 to 50 cm of snow expected to fall and gusty winds reducing visibility to near zero at times.

As the system departs, winds will increase and colder air will move in.

Montreal will see wind gusts up to 60 km/h beginning Friday night and strong westerly winds are expected through the final weekend of winter. Strong winds could generate a few scattered flurries from time to time over the weekend.

Montrealers planning to attend the St. Patrick’s Day parade in the downtown core on Sunday should bundle up. The daytime high is expected to be below the freezing mark, at -3 degrees Celsius, and westerly winds will make it feel closer to -10.

Temperatures will bounce back on Monday, for the first day of astronomical spring and milder air will follow next week.