iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A soggy St. Paddy's Day and cold parade to follow in Montreal


Participants entertain the crowd during the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A Colorado low will be bringing wet weather into central Canada for St. Patrick’s Day.

The Montreal area and much of Southwestern Quebec will see periods of rain on Friday with temperatures climbing above the freezing mark. But areas further north are bracing for heavy, wet snow.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued snowfall warnings for parts of Quebec with 15 to 20 cm of accumulation on tap for Friday. Winter storm warnings are in effect for parts of Northern Ontario with 30 to 50 cm of snow expected to fall and gusty winds reducing visibility to near zero at times.

As the system departs, winds will increase and colder air will move in.

Montreal will see wind gusts up to 60 km/h beginning Friday night and strong westerly winds are expected through the final weekend of winter. Strong winds could generate a few scattered flurries from time to time over the weekend.

Montrealers planning to attend the St. Patrick’s Day parade in the downtown core on Sunday should bundle up. The daytime high is expected to be below the freezing mark, at -3 degrees Celsius, and westerly winds will make it feel closer to -10.

Temperatures will bounce back on Monday, for the first day of astronomical spring and milder air will follow next week.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*