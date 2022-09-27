A sovereign Quebec would be economically viable, states Legault

A sovereign Quebec is feasible but would face "big financial challenges," said Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault in Gaspé on Tuesday.

His words echo Liberal (PLQ) premiers Jean Charest and Philippe Couillard before him, with Legault acknowledging that a sovereign Quebec would be viable due to its wealth.

"Our level of wealth is high when compared to other countries in the world," he said.

However, he points out that Quebec receives billions of dollars in equalization payments from the federal government and sovereignty is not a priority for Quebecers.

At the same press conference, Legault noted if he is re-elected, he plans to quickly reach out to the opposition parties.

He admitted that his opponents have good ideas -- but did not specify which ones.

The opposition parties have criticized Legault in the past for being arrogant during his first term, something he believes Quebecers would disagree with.

Legault said he thinks he is a good listener and managing the pandemic humbled him.

While in Montreal, Liberal (PLQ) leader Dominique Anglade said she did not believe him.

"If there is one thing that François Legault has shown us in the last four years, it is his unwillingness to collaborate," she said. "Naturally, it's not his style of leadership to collaborate. He wants to impose his ideas on us; he doesn't want to collaborate."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 27, 2022.