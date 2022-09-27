iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A sovereign Quebec would be economically viable, states Legault


image.jpg

A sovereign Quebec is feasible but would face "big financial challenges," said Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault in Gaspé on Tuesday.

His words echo Liberal (PLQ) premiers Jean Charest and Philippe Couillard before him, with Legault acknowledging that a sovereign Quebec would be viable due to its wealth.

"Our level of wealth is high when compared to other countries in the world," he said.

However, he points out that Quebec receives billions of dollars in equalization payments from the federal government and sovereignty is not a priority for Quebecers.

At the same press conference, Legault noted if he is re-elected, he plans to quickly reach out to the opposition parties.

He admitted that his opponents have good ideas -- but did not specify which ones.

The opposition parties have criticized Legault in the past for being arrogant during his first term, something he believes Quebecers would disagree with.

Legault said he thinks he is a good listener and managing the pandemic humbled him.

While in Montreal, Liberal (PLQ) leader Dominique Anglade said she did not believe him.

"If there is one thing that François Legault has shown us in the last four years, it is his unwillingness to collaborate," she said. "Naturally, it's not his style of leadership to collaborate. He wants to impose his ideas on us; he doesn't want to collaborate." 

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 27, 2022.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault meets residents at la Martinique in Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nigel Quinn)

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*