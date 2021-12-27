'A special place': Pointe Claire Curling Club members celebrate 100 years on the ice

During his four decades as a curler, Kevin Golberg has been offered to play at a lot of clubs, but he’s never left the team he’s always called home.

“I’ve always resisted," Golberg said. "I’ve never wanted to leave this place.”

The Pointe Claire Curling Club was founded in 1921. Even now, 100 years later, many of its members know its history.

“We’re aware and I think we’re pretty proud also. I’m a proud Pointe Claire curler,” Golberg said. “For me, it’s been a special place.”

“In 1921, they decided to form a club and they rented a building that was just behind this club and they curled there,” said Club President Caroline Thall. Then, "they bought the land from Beaconsfield golf course, and they built [this facility] in 1954.”

The club’s members range in age, with its junior program accepting 7-year-olds. Its oldest curler is 86.

Despite being surrounded by other West Island curling clubs, the Pointe Claire Curling Club grows every year.

“In the last 10 years, we’ve managed to bring in 20 or 30 new curlers every year,” Golberg said. “For three sheets of ice, it basically fills up the sheets from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. almost every single day of the week.”

Linda Macpherson joined just a few years ago and the sport has kept her busy during retirement.

“You don’t see it anywhere except for on TV where the very best of the best are playing. They make it look so easy that you think you can just come out and do it,” Macpherson said. “I was surprised how much athleticism and balance and coordination you need to have.”