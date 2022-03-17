A sunny St. Patrick's Day: Montreal's warmest March 17 on record

It’s a beautiful day out there: Montrealer’s are enjoying their warmest St. Patrick’s Day on record Thursday, at a balmy 15.6 C.

March 17 hasn’t been this mild since 2010, when temperatures reached 14.4 C.

Temperatures continue to rise today.

The following is a list of recorded data as of 2:00 pm for locales that were likely to set new high temperature records for March 17.#QCstorm pic.twitter.com/Q1cFphVNTC

The average high this time of year is usually around 2.3 C, according to Environment Canada.

Sunny skies are expected to last until Friday, with a high of 11 C, with rainfall expected over the weekend.