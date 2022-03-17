iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A sunny St. Patrick's Day: Montreal's warmest March 17 on record

A man carries a dog on his shoulder during the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

It’s a beautiful day out there: Montrealer’s are enjoying their warmest St. Patrick’s Day on record Thursday, at a balmy 15.6 C.

March 17 hasn’t been this mild since 2010, when temperatures reached 14.4 C.

Temperatures continue to rise today.
The following is a list of recorded data as of 2:00 pm for locales that were likely to set new high temperature records for March 17.#QCstorm pic.twitter.com/Q1cFphVNTC

— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) March 17, 2022

The average high this time of year is usually around 2.3 C, according to Environment Canada.

Sunny skies are expected to last until Friday, with a high of 11 C, with rainfall expected over the weekend.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error