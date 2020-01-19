A suspect has been arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on high school students

A 17-year-old boy was arrested shortly after allegedly brandishing and pointing a gun at a group of Lester B. Pearson High School students Thursday.

The SPVM confirmed that the minor was arrested within hours of the Montreal North high school being locked down after students told administrators that someone pulled a gun on them during their lunch break.

According to school board spokesperson Mike Cohen, a group of students went to a restaurant during their lunch hour and got into an altercation with the person, who allegedly threatened them and pulled a gun.

The students took off and told administrators who issued a lockdown.

No one was injured.

Parents received an email from school principal Steven Rebelo the following day informing them of the suspect's arrest.

"We are relieved to report that the suspect from yesterday's incident involving some of our students has been arrested and will be appearing before a judge," he wrote Friday, adding that the EMSB student services department sent members of its trauma team to the school to speak to students in need of support.