iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A teenage girl is in critical condition after a car struck her ATV near Quebec City

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A teenage driver is in critical but stable condition after the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) she was driving collided with a car Saturday on Orleans Island just east of Quebec City.

According to the Surete du Quebec (SQ), the accident occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Route des Pretres, in Saint-Pierre-de-l'Ile-d'Orleans.

The teenager left the ATV trail to cross Route des Pretres when she was hit by a car on the road.

"The girl suffered serious injuries, she was transported to the hospital and we fear for her life," said SQ spokesperson Beatrice Dorsainville on Saturday.

The SQ said Sunday that she remained in critical but stable condition.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French May 22, 2021.

-- with reporting from CTV News. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error