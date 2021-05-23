A teenage girl is in critical condition after a car struck her ATV near Quebec City

A teenage driver is in critical but stable condition after the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) she was driving collided with a car Saturday on Orleans Island just east of Quebec City.

According to the Surete du Quebec (SQ), the accident occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Route des Pretres, in Saint-Pierre-de-l'Ile-d'Orleans.

The teenager left the ATV trail to cross Route des Pretres when she was hit by a car on the road.

"The girl suffered serious injuries, she was transported to the hospital and we fear for her life," said SQ spokesperson Beatrice Dorsainville on Saturday.

The SQ said Sunday that she remained in critical but stable condition.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French May 22, 2021.

-- with reporting from CTV News.