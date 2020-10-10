A teenager and 87-year-old man were stabbed in separate incidents in Montreal

Montreal police (SPVM) investigators are looking into stabbings in two separate events that left a teenager and octogenarian in the hospital Friday night.

ELDERLY MAN STABBED IN ANJOU

An 87-year-old man was stabbed Friday night in the Anjou borough of Montreal.

At around 10:40 p.m., Montreal police (SPVM) officers responded to a call near the Joseph-Renaud Blvd. and Wilfrid Pelletier Blvd. intersection and heard the cries of a man in distress coming from an apartment building.

Police found an elderly person injured at the scene with a stab wound to the upper body.

The victim was conscious during transport to the hospital, and the doctors feared for his life on Friday evening.

SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois confirmed Saturday morning that the man remains in critical condition.

SPVM officers arrested a 19-year-old man near the scene of the assault, who was questioned by investigators.

LASALLE STABBING

In an unrelated event, an individual was stabbed near Newman Blvd. and Lafleur Ave. in Montreal's LaSalle borough, around 11:10 p.m.

The 17-year-old victim was transported to a hospital, but the SPVM does not fear for his life.

The young man did not cooperate with the police, who believe that an altercation between several individuals was the origin of the assault.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2020.