A teenager has died after a fall at Bromont ski slope

A 14-year-old skier died Wednesday afternoon on the slopes of the Bromont ski resort, in Monteregie, an hour southeast of Montreal.

"The mountain is mourning," a reads a post on the Bromont, montagne d'expériences Facebook page. "It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the death of a young skier."

"A loss of control seems to be the origin of a fall which was fatal for a 14-year-old boy," the message continues. A call was made to the mountain patrollers at 1:34 p.m. to intervene after the young man suffered "a nasty fall on the Bromont trail, Varennes sector, which is a trail of easy difficulty," said Helene Belisle, a spokesperson for the station.

Paramedics were called to the scene.

The young man was then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Belisle said.

Did the young man know how to ski?

"We do not have this information for the moment," said Belisle. "Both the management of the station and the employees are upset by this news."

The Bromont police officers came to the scene and are conducting an investigation to determine what led to the tragedy.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2020.