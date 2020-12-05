A teenager is in critical condition after being stabbed in Montreal shortly after midnight

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition in the hospital after being stabbed shortly after midnight in Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported that the teenager presented himself to a hospital with friends around 12:20 a.m. with a stab wound to his leg.

Hospital staff called the cops.

The friends who dropped the victim off were identified, but generally uncooperative with the police.

"They didn't give much information about the circumstances," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The victim remains in critical condition.

Officers were able to locate the scene of the altercation on Pierre-Chasseur St. and Barthelemy St. in the Riviere-des-Prairies borough.

"It seems like it's an altercation with other suspects that led to the stabbing," said Brabant.

Investigators found blood at the scene and are trying to determine the circumstances leading to the stabbing.

There are no suspects.