A teenager was shot and wounded near Montreal's Old Port early Saturday morning

Montreal police file photo (CTV Montreal / Daniel J. Rowe)

A man was shot and wounded near the Old Port of Montreal, but is not cooperating with Montreal police (SPVM).

A Good Samaritan came to his aid and notified the police shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The man was shot at the intersection of Saint-Gabriel and de la Commune streets.

The 18-year-old victim was found inside his hotel room where he had taken refuge after asking for help.

The motive for the crime is unknown, and the police do not currently have any suspects.

The injured young man is scheduled for surgery, but his condition is not critical.

SPVM investigators will try to find out more information when the victim is in a condition to talk, said SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

A security perimeter was erected in the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2020.

