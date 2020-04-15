iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A teenager was shot in an underground parking lot in Montreal

A file photo of a Montreal police officer. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the Saint-Laurent borough in Montreal on Wednesday evening.

He was shot in the underground parking lot of an apartment building located on Jules-Poitras Blvd., near Thompson Blvd.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the 911 call came in around 5:10 p.m. and officers responded. Upon arriving on the scene, officers found the victim shot in the upper body, but he was still conscious when transported to the hospital.

He is in stable condition in the hospital, but police have not been able to interview him yet.

The gunman fled before the police arrived. The motive for the crime is unknown.

A security perimeter was erected to protect the scene and a forensic technician from the SPVM was called to the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2020.

YourStory
yourstory2

Latest Audio

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo Newstalk 1010

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   Unsuscribe:
Typo or error
Typo or error