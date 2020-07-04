A three-year-old girl has died after being found unconscious in swimming pool

A 3-year-old girl has died after being found unconscious in a residential swimming pool in Noyan, Montérégie, on Saturday.

The Quebec provincial police (SQ) was alerted to the scene about an hour south of Montreal shortly after 11 a.m.

The little girl was unconscious in an above-ground pool on Chemin la 3e Concession and was rushed to a hospital.

“During the transport, resuscitation manoeuvres were performed on her,” said SQ spokesperson Claude Denis.

An officer has been sent to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

“We are asking everyone to be extremely vigilant,” said Denis. “It takes a fraction of a second for a person to drown.”

As of Thursday, the Quebec Lifesaving Society has counted 35 drownings since the start of the year, compared to 27 on the same date last year.