A tissue supposedly used by Celine Dion is on sale on Kijiji for $2,000

Well, you can't blame some people for trying.

Someone on Kijiji is asking $2,000 for a tissue apparently thrown into the crowd by Celine Dion during Tuesday night's Bell Centre show.

Trouble is, the anonymous poster from Mirabel put the item up for sale 11 days ago.

"I went to the Celine Dion concert in Montreal on Nov. 19 for her Courage tour," the Kijiji user writes. "I had good seats near the stage. During the show I caught a tissue that Celine Dion used. I thought of keeping it forever, but I told myself there might be another Celine Dion fan that might want to have it. I kept it in a plastic bag to preserve it. It's in good condition. Make me your offers."

It seems the would-be Celine Kleenex salesperson also tried claiming the tissue came from a show she did in Ottawa on October.

A Bell Media journalist tried getting in contact with the seller on Friday to get some sort of confirmation that the post was legit. They tried asking for a video of the seller catching the tissue, but was told there wasn't one — that it was an unexpected moment. The seller did suggest there were other videos taken at the show, and acknowledged that some people on Kijiji have bad intentions.