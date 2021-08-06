A toddler has died after being found at the bottom of Brossard pool

A three-year-old toddler who was discovered unconscious at the bottom of the family pool Monday in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore died Friday in hospital.

Longueuil police (SPAL) spokesperson Sergeant Francois Boucher said the tragedy is being considered an accident.

"It is a moment of inattention. The toddler was at home with members of his family. He escaped the vigilance of those who were supervising him," said Boucher.

A 911 call informed emergency services of the tragedy in the yard of the family residence on Rivard Blvd.

Resuscitation manoeuvres were performed on the three-year-old boy and the child was transported to a hospital on Montreal's South Shore.

The SPAL spokesperson said he did not know if the in-ground pool where the tragedy occurred was fenced off, as is now required by law.

As of July 1, Quebec's rules for residential pool safety were tightened.

As a result, all private residential pools must be fenced in, regardless of when it was installed. Those whose pools were installed prior to Nov. 1, 2010, however, have until July 1, 2023 to comply with the new rules.

Without commenting on this case, Boucher said that one can never be too careful around a body of water.

"In this case, it's an in-ground pool, but it's good to remember, once again, that you have to make sure that the installations comply with the regulations," he said. "It is also important to ensure that there is a constant presence, whether at home or near any waterway and never assume that someone else is in charge of supervising the children."

As of Aug. 6, the Lifesaving Society recorded 51 drownings in Quebec since the beginning of the year, compared to 61 drownings at the same date in 2020, according to unofficial data.

The Brossard toddler's drowning will darken this picture, not to mention the psychological aftermath for the family.

"The family and the relatives who were met by the SPAL were quickly taken care of. There is a follow-up that has been done with the family for psychological support," said Boucher.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 6, 2021.