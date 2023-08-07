iHeartRadio
A truck struck and critically injured a man and woman in their 70s crossing the street in TMR


A man and woman in their 70s were hit by a truck crossing the street in the Town of Mont-Royal and are in critical condition on Aug. 7, 2023. (Matt Grillo/CTV News)

A man and a woman in their 70s are in critical condition after they were struck by a truck crossing the street in the Town of Mont-Royal.

Montreal police (SPVM) report that around 11:20 a.m., multiple 911 calls came in about the collision at the intersection of Clyde Road and Dresden Avenue.

"The truck was heading north on Clyde and taking a left turn on Dresden west; at the same time, two pedestrians were crossing the road," said SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allard Morin.

The man and woman, both in their 70s, were hit by the truck. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and are in critical condition.

"We do fear for their lives," said Allard Morin.

The driver of the truck was treated for shock on the scene.

A perimeter has been established and collision experts are on scene to analyze the crash. 

