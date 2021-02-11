A two-time convicted murderer has escaped from a minimum security institution north of Montreal

A 51-year-old convicted of two counts of murder escaped in the early evening on Wednesday from a minimum security institution where he was being held about an hour and a half north of Montreal.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) explained that at approximately 6 p.m., inmate David Everett Alexson was seen by staff leaving the premises of the Waseskun Healing Centre, in Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez, in Quebec's Lanaudiere region.



The event was immediately communicated to the Quebec provincial police (SQ) and an arrest warrant was issued against him.

Alexson is 5'6" (1.7 metres) tall and weighs 183 pounds (83 kg). He has brown eyes and black hair. He has a scar on his right hand and one on his left arm as well as several tattoos on both arms, chest and back.

He is serving an indefinite prison sentence for both counts of second-degree murder, as well as arson, escape from legal custody, assault of a peace officer, intentional prison break and break and enter.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alexson is asked to contact the SQ or dial 911.

The CSC will conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape.

The Waseskun Healing Centre is an Indigenous organization affiliated with CSC and the Correctional Services of Quebec (CSQ). Its mission is to facilitate the healing of Indigenous offenders in order to promote their successful reintegration into their families, communities and nations.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.