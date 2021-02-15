'A very traumatizing episode': Montreal man recounts wrongful arrest and detention

Mamadi Fara Camara appeared on Radio-Canada’s Tout le monde en parle Sunday to give new details his wrongful arrest on charges of attempted murder of a police officer.

“It was a very traumatizing episode,” said Camara, joined on the show by his lawyer, Virginie Dufresne-Lemire and documentary filmmaker Will Prosper.

On Jan. 28, the 31-year-old Black PhD student was pulled over in Park Ex for allegedly using his cell phone while driving, according to Camara's lawyer.

According to Dufresne-Lemire, officer Sanjay Vig was attacked by an unknown assailant, who fled the scene.

Dufresne-Lemire said Camara witnessed the incident and called 911. Camara says he never left his vehicle.

The lawyer said he spoke with another officer after the incident and drove home to find his street had been closed off. He parked nearby and officers approached his vehicle to arrest him, she said.

She says police grabbed him by the shoulders and pulled him out through the window of his car before bringing him to the ground.

“An officer placed his foot on the head of Mr. Camara to immobilize him,” claimed Dufresne-Lemire.

“It was a brief moment, but a very traumatizing one.”

Camara was detained for six days before appearing in court.

The charges were stayed after evidence emerged that the wrong person had been arrested and Montreal's police chief has since apologized to him.

‘LIKE A MONSTER’: CAMARA RECOUNTS DAYS IN DETENTION

Camara claims he never got to speak to his family during the six days he was held in the Riviere des Praries detention centre – a time he called “very difficult.”

“When I arrived, … all the guards were there. It’s like, ‘it’s the cop killer’,” he said on Sunday.

He says he felt as if “I was a monster.”

“[Since] the day of my arrest, I never stopped claiming my innocence.”

A spokesperson for the Quebec Crown prosecutors' office earlier confirmed to CTV News that Camara's charges are not just stayed but now officially dropped.

"In light of the information provided by the SPVM, the [Crown] confirms that it does not intend to resume the proceedings with regard to Mr. Camara," said Audrey Roy-Cloutier.

"Mr. Camara's case is definitively closed."