A warm and humid air mass hovers over Quebec and Ontario


image.jpg

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Tuesday and Wednesday in southern Quebec.

The warning issued late on Monday morning states that a "warm and humid air mass is currently affecting a large part of the province."

Temperatures are expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius in areas stretching from Abitibi-Témiscamingue to the Eastern Townships, via Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and the greater Montreal and Quebec City areas.

Humidex values will be between 37 and 42 degrees Celsius, says Environment Canada.

"These warm temperatures could even persist on Thursday and Friday over the southernmost parts of Quebec," warns the agency.

Ontario is not to be outdone, with the province experiencing very hot weather on Monday.

Maximum temperatures are in the region of 29 to 31 degrees Celsius, with a high of 34 to 38 degrees Celsius.

The heat will continue in eastern Ontario until Tuesday and in the Toronto region on Wednesday.

Environment Canada points out that the risks associated with heat "are greater for young children, pregnant women, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses and those who work or exercise outdoors."

Heat warnings and a special weather bulletin are currently in effect for several regions in the province. The heat is expected to continue for the next few days. https://t.co/c4iYWCrf4U#QCstorm pic.twitter.com/cauw5h29yF

— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) September 4, 2023

The agency recommends drinking plenty of water and keeping cool.

The passage of a cold front should put an end to the heat on Thursday in most parts of Quebec and Ontario.

Air quality remains poor in many areas due to smoke from forest fires in Western Canada.

This is particularly true of the James Bay region, northern Ontario and the Prairies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 4, 2023. 

