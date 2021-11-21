A woman died after a crowded ATV flipped in La Tuque, north of Trois-Rivieres

A woman in her 40s died following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident on Saturday evening in La Tuque, in the Haute-Mauricie region, about two hours north of Trois-Rivieres.

Police were called at about 7 p.m. to Forest Road 25, around kilometer 49, where the accident occurred, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said.

The woman suffered serious injuries when the side-by-side vehicle with five occupants overturned.

She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An accident reconstruction expert was dispatched to the scene to analyze the scene and attempt to clarify the circumstances of the accident.

SQ spokesperson Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau told The Canadian Press that everything suggests that the accident was caused by an operator error and neither alcohol nor speed was involved.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 21, 2021.