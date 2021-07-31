A woman has died after being hit while walking by a pickup truck

A woman has died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Saint-Ambroise, Saguenay, about two-and-a-half hours north of Quebec City.

Her death was confirmed Saturday morning by the Surete du Quebec (SQ), but her identity had not yet been made public.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 172.

The woman, in her 40s, was walking when she was hit by a pickup truck.

She was transported to a hospital in critical condition on Friday night.

The SQ is investigating what led to the fatal accident.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 30, 2021.