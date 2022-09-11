A woman has died after being struck by vehicle while crossing the street near Montreal's gay village
For the second time in 24 hours, a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Montreal street by a vehicle.
Montreal police (SPVM) report that at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, a 911 call came in after a woman was hit by a car crossing St. Hubert St. between Ontario St. and Maisonneuve Blvd. just north of the Gay Village.
Police say the 56-year-old woman who was hit was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.
The 78-year-old male driver was not injured.
An SPVM investigation is ongoing to determine what led to the fatal collision.
"We're still gathering information," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois.
On Saturday, a pedestrian and driver were killed when a car heading east on Sherbrooke St. in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, hit the pedestrian and crashed into a convenience store.
The 52-year-old male driver was pronounced dead on the scene, and the 39-year-old man who was walking died in hospital.