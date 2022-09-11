iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A woman has died after being struck by vehicle while crossing the street near Montreal's gay village

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

For the second time in 24 hours, a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Montreal street by a vehicle.

Montreal police (SPVM) report that at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, a 911 call came in after a woman was hit by a car crossing St. Hubert St. between Ontario St. and Maisonneuve Blvd. just north of the Gay Village.

Police say the 56-year-old woman who was hit was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

The 78-year-old male driver was not injured.

An SPVM investigation is ongoing to determine what led to the fatal collision.

"We're still gathering information," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois. 

On Saturday, a pedestrian and driver were killed when a car heading east on Sherbrooke St. in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, hit the pedestrian and crashed into a convenience store.

The 52-year-old male driver was pronounced dead on the scene, and the 39-year-old man who was walking died in hospital. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*