A woman in her 40s has died in a car crash in Quebec's Eastern Townships

A woman was killed in a car accident late Friday night in West Bolton, in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

The victim is a woman in her 40s who was alone in her vehicle when the accident occurred, around 11:30 p.m., on Bailey Rd.

"According to preliminary information, the driver lost control of her vehicle before rolling over and hitting a utility pole," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard.

The driver was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity was not immediately released.

"A collision investigation officer was dispatched to the scene to clarify the causes and circumstances surrounding the event. The vehicle was also towed for expertise," said the SQ spokesperson.

No hypothesis has been forwarded to explain the crash.

The SQ investigation continues.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 11, 2022.

