A woman in her 70s was killed in a head-on collision on a Quebec road, passenger in critical condition

A 71-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after being involved in a head-on collision Wednesday night in Rouyn-Noranda, Abitibi-Temiscamingue.

The 56-year-old who was with the woman remains in critical condition two days after the collision.

The Surete du Quebec reported that he was transported to a hospital in the Montreal region.

SQ police officers were called to go to the scene of a head-on collision between a semi-trailer truck and a van on Route 117, around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the van allegedly deviated from his lane before hitting the oncoming truck, it was reported.

The passenger was thrown from the vehicle under the force of the impact.

The trucker was treated for nervous shock.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2020.