A woman is in detention after a man was stabbed in a Montreal North apartment

A man in his 30s is in stable condition in the hospital with a stab wound that allegedly occured in his apartment after an altercation with a woman.

Montreal police received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. to go to Plaza Ave. near Sabrevois St., where they found the man stabbed in the upper body. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but his condition has since stabalized.

A 25-year-old woman was on the scene. She was arrested and taken to a detention centre.

Investigators are analyzing the scene to find more information about what happened and are canvassing for witnesses.