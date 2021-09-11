A woman was shot and killed in a car near Quebec City, man arrested

A woman has died after being shot in a car in Saint-Raymond near Quebec City Friday night.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and will appear in court Saturday.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) officers were called to Francine St. around 8 p.m. after an "altercation between two individuals."

"A shot was fired at a vehicle and one person was seriously injured," said an SQ spokesperson.

The 35-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and the SQ confirmed her death on Saturday.

It is the 15th femicide in Quebec in 2021.

The investigation is continuing, but SQ spokesperson Catherine Bernard confirmed it was "not a conjugal violence situation."

Investigators from the SQ's major crimes unit went to the scene and are still working to piece together the circumstances leading to the crime.

-- With files from the Canadian Press.