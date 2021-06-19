iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A woman was shot in Quebec City, man arrested

image.png

A woman was shot Saturday morning in a residence in Quebec City, where a 49-year-old man was arrested around 4 a.m.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) officers were called to the scene of a house located on Saint-Claude Blvd., near Ste. Genevieve Rd., in the borough of La Haute-Saint-Charles.

They found a 41-year-old woman injured.

She was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

"A 49-year-old man was arrested at the scene for assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm," said SPVQ constable Sandra Dion. "The suspect will be met by investigators and is expected to appear by videoconference today."

Investigators and the SPVQ's forensic identification unit were called to the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding this event.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 19, 2021. 

Newsletters

The Breaking News Alert, insider info on promotions and contests, and special offers from our partners. Sign-up today!

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error