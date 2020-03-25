A woman was stabbed in her apartment in Anjou Wednesday afternoon

At around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Montreal police responded after a 54-year-old woman was stabbed in her apartment in Anjou.

The attack took place in a dwelling on Place de la Malicorne, near Nantaise Ave. The woman was transported to hospital in critical condition, but her condition has since improved and there is no fear for her life.

A 58-year-old man was arrested on the scene, and police would not comment on the relationship between the suspect and victim.