iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A worker on a Quebec highway construction site was hit by a driver


Cones line a construction site in Montreal. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A worker on a worksite on Highway 15 South in Mirabel, Que. was hit by a driver on Friday evening.

He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision occurred at around 10 p.m. on Friday, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The driver "is believed to have attempted an evasion maneuver and ended up in a lane that was closed to traffic (due to) roadwork," the police said in a press release. "The worker was at this point and was then struck by the vehicle."

The victim was taken to hospital, but the two occupants of the car were not injured.

The driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing injury and released pending the outcome of the investigation.

Two SQ crash investigators were on the scene to shed light on the circumstances of this event. A section of Hihway 15 was closed for part of the night as police began their investigation into the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 10, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*