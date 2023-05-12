iHeartRadio
A worker was injured by a mechanical shovel in Outremont


Montreal police (SPVM) cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A 45-year-old worker was injured by a mechanical shovel Friday morning in the Montreal borough of Outremont.

Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for the Montreal police (SPVM), said the incident occurred in the early morning.

The worker was hit by an excavator and suffered injuries to his lower body. He was conscious when transported by ambulance, but the SPVM had no further details on his condition.

Police were on the scene to assist the workplace safety commission CNESST. Collision investigators will assist the CNESST investigation.

The CNESST had not yet responded to an email from The Canadian Press at the time of writing.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 12, 2023

12

