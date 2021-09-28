A year after her death, supporters call for change at Joyce Echaquan at multiple vigils

One year ago, Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan died in the Joliette Hospital while hospital staff mocked her with racist taunts.

She livestreamed her experience on Facebook, while she cried in pain and experienced stomach pains.

The video went viral after her death leading to calls from across the country to improve conditions and services for Indigenous people in health-care centres.

Echaquan's family is holidng a vigil outside of the same hospital Tuesday at 11 a.m., and the Assembly of First Nations Quebec and Labrador (AFNQL) will host one at 2 p.m.

WATCH LIVE AT 11 A.M.: Family of Joyce Echaquan holds remembrance event

Tuesday night, health-care workers in Montreal will hold a candlelight vigil for the 37-year-old mother along with Echaquan's spouse Carol Dube after the call for action made by the Atikamekw Council of Manawan and the Council of the Atikamekw Nation. The vigil will take happen at 7 p.m. at Place Emilie Gamelin.

The Native Friendship Centre in Joliette will also host a vigil for Echaquan at 6 p.m. on Ste-Anne Blvd. in the municipality where she died.

CALLS TO IMPLEMENT JOYCE'S PRINCIPLE

In addition, organizers are calling for Quebec to implement Joyce's Principle in the health-care and education systems in the province.

The Atikamekw-produced Joyce's Principle in November 2020 "aims to guarantee all Indigenous people the right of equitable access to all social and health services without any discrimination, as well as right to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health."

(Read the complete document below).

The Quebec government has refused to adopt the principle.

Quebec Native Women sent a letter to Premier François Legault and Minister of Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafrenière asking for the CAQ government to adopt the principle.

"A year has passed since Ms. Echaquan's death and despite repeated requests from Indigenous organizations, your government has unfortunately refused to listen to reason and adopt Joyce's Principle," the letter reads. "Aimed at ensuring equitable access, without discrimination, to all health and social services, the Joyce Principle would provide a guarantee to Indigenous people, particularly Indigenous women, who experience racism and systemic discrimination."

Lafreniere released a statement Tuesday inviting Quebecers "to reflect collectively on the fight against racism and on relations with the First Nations and the Inuit."

The statement says that the government is "continuing to respond to the questions raised by Joyce's Principle," but stops short of any suggestion that the principle will be adopted.

"Let us reflect together on ways to deconstruct prejudice. It is my hope that we can then live together better and thus avoid other similar tragedies in the future," said Lafreniere in the release.



Universite de Montreal said it will light its tower from Tuesday until Thursday evening in honour of Echaquan and National Truth and Reconciliation Day, which is held on Sept. 30.