A young man and his dog were hit by a train and killed in Montreal

A young man and the dog he was walking lost their lives late Wednesday evening in eastern Montreal when they were struck by a train convoy.

The tragedy occurred around 10 p.m. at a level crossing located at the intersection of 81st Ave. and Victoria St., in a residential area of Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Montreal police (SPVM) officers responded to a 911 call and noticed upon their arrival on the scene that the man was lying unconscious on the ground, displaying a significant head injury.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead; he was 18 years old.

The dog also succumbed to the impact.

SPVM investigators believe that the circumstances of the tragedy are accidental, but they will nevertheless continue their work to shed light on what happened.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2021.