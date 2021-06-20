iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A young man has died after a dirt bike accident in Quebec's Eastern Townships

A renowned Baltimore dirt bike rider who appeared in an HBO drama about the city's riding scene faces murder charges for the stabbing death of her partner on New Year's Day. (Rodolfo Clix/Pexels)

A 20-year-old man died from his injuries Saturday night after a motocross accident in Stukely, Eastern Townships, about an hour east of Montreal.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Catherine Bernard said the accident occurred on a gravel road in the Chemin des Carrieres area, while the rider was "doing maneuvers" on a dirt bike.

The SQ reported that the motocross driver was not wearing a helmet while riding.

Late in the evening, police confirmed the death of the victim.

An investigation is underway to try to understand the circumstances of this accident.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 19, 2021.

Newsletters

The Breaking News Alert, insider info on promotions and contests, and special offers from our partners. Sign-up today!

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error