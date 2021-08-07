A young man has died after driving off the road, hitting a utility pole

A man died after a car accident in Senneterre in Abitibi-Temiscamingue, Friday evening.

The collision occurred shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Croix-Nord Rd., about six hours north of Montreal.

"The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, went off the road before hitting a utility pole," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Catherine Bernard.

The SQ spokesperson added that the jaws of life had to be used to remove him from his vehicle.

The young man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An investigation is underway to try to explain the exact causes of this collision.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 6, 2021.