A young man has died in a road accident, speed possibly involved
A 19-year-old man died in a road accident Friday night in Saint-Pie-de-Guire, in the Centre-du-Québec region.
According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), officers were called, around 3 a.m., to Route 143.
The vehicle, which was the only one involved in the accident, flipped twice and hit two poles, said SQ spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre.
The driver died as a result of his injuries.
A passenger was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
"At first glance, we think that speed could be involved in this event," said St-Pierre.
Route 143 has been closed to traffic to allow a collision investigator to analyze the scene and attempt to shed light on the circumstances of the crash.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 20, 2021.