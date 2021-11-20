iHeartRadio
A young man has died in a road accident, speed possibly involved

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A 19-year-old man died in a road accident Friday night in Saint-Pie-de-Guire, in the Centre-du-Québec region.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), officers were called, around 3 a.m., to Route 143.

The vehicle, which was the only one involved in the accident, flipped twice and hit two poles, said SQ spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre.

The driver died as a result of his injuries.

A passenger was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"At first glance, we think that speed could be involved in this event," said St-Pierre.

Route 143 has been closed to traffic to allow a collision investigator to analyze the scene and attempt to shed light on the circumstances of the crash.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 20, 2021.

