A young man is in critical condition after being shot in Montreal outside of a metro station

A crime scene has been erected near Joliette metro in Montreal after a man was shot Thursday morning.

A 26-year-old man was transported to a Montreal hospital in critical condition after being shot near the Joliette metro station Thursday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Veronique Comptois said officers responded to a 911 call at 7:15 a.m. reporting that someone was shot behind the metro station on Hochelaga and Joliette streets in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

There are no suspects at the moment, and an investigation is continuing.

A crime scene has been erected near the metro station.

