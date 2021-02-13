A young man reported missing appears to have died in a chalet fire in Quebec

A 23-year-old man who was reported missing in Sept-Iles has likely perished in a chalet fire, which a coroner's inquest and Surete du Quebec (SQ) investigation will have to confirm.

"Yesterday (Friday) around noon, we reported the disappearance of a 23-year-old man and the fire in a chalet in the Lac a la Cloche sector, near Sept-Iles," said SQ spokesperson Sergeant Beatrice Dorsainville. "At the scene, police saw a building that was completely destroyed by flames and a body was found in the rubble later in the day."

An investigator and a fire scene technician from the SQ analyzed the scene during the day on Saturday.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released as the SQ investigation continues.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021.