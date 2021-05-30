iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A young man was shot and killed in Montreal North, 10th homicide of 2021

image.jpg

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed yesterday in the Montreal North borough, and Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed that it was the 10th homicide of 2021.

The SPVM reported that officers were called to the scene, near the intersection of Pelletier Ave. and Amos St., shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The 22-year-old victim was found unconscious and was rushed to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

According to police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils, two suspects in a vehicle fired in the direction of the victim before fleeing.

Investigators and forensic identification technicians were dispatched to the scene to investigate the incident. The canine unit was also deployed and witnesses are being interviewed.

There were no arrests and are no suspects at the moment.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 29, 2021.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error