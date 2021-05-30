A young man was shot and killed in Montreal North, 10th homicide of 2021

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed yesterday in the Montreal North borough, and Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed that it was the 10th homicide of 2021.

The SPVM reported that officers were called to the scene, near the intersection of Pelletier Ave. and Amos St., shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The 22-year-old victim was found unconscious and was rushed to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

According to police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils, two suspects in a vehicle fired in the direction of the victim before fleeing.

Investigators and forensic identification technicians were dispatched to the scene to investigate the incident. The canine unit was also deployed and witnesses are being interviewed.

There were no arrests and are no suspects at the moment.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 29, 2021.