A young man was stabbed and is recovering in the hospital in the east of Montreal

Montreal police car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)

A 24-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in Montreal Wednesday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said police responded to a 911 call around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday night reporting a young man being injured with a sharp object in the Hochelaga borough.

Police officers located the victim who had been stabbed on Ste. Catherine St. East near Bourbonniere Ave.

"He was transported to the hospital with a superficial wound to the upper body," said Chevrefils.

The victim was conscious but refused to cooperate with police, Chevrefils added.

There are no suspects, and the victim remains in the hospital. 

