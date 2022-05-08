iHeartRadio
A young woman has died after a car crash in Quebec

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A driver in her 20s succumbed to her injuries and died in hospital following a road accident Sunday morning in Sainte-Mélanie, in Lanaudière, about an hour northeast of Montreal.

The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Route 348, near Rang Saint-Albert, about 20 kilometres north of Joliette.

The young woman appears to have lost control of her vehicle in a curve, according to the first information from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

SQ spokesperson Catherine Bernard said she flipped her car several times before crashing into a tree.

A police officer specializing in collision investigation was dispatched to analyze the scene.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 8, 2022.

