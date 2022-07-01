iHeartRadio
A young woman has died in an ATV accident in Quebec

A young woman lost her life in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident in Val-des-Monts in the Outaouais region north of Ottawa on Thursday evening.

According to the police out of the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais, the accident occurred following a loss of control resulting from a collision with a tree.

Another woman, also a minor, who was riding on the ATV suffered significant injuries, but her life is not in danger.

Police were dispatched to the scene to determine the cause and circumstances of the accident.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 1, 2022.

