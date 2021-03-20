A young woman is in critical condition after apparent domestic assault, boyfriend arrested

A woman is in the hospital in critical condition in Montreal after being assaulted in what appears to be a case of domestic violence, the police said.

When police (SPVM) arrived on the scene, they located a 29-year-old woman, who was transported to a hospital, said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

"She's alive, but still in critical condition," said Brabant.

The 911 call at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday morning alerted police to the assault in an apartment building on Des Oblats St. in the LaSalle borough.

Police confirmed there was a witness in the apartment at the time of the alleged assault.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and will be interviewed by SPVM investigators in a detention centre.

"The man is known to police services," said Brabant.

MURDER-SUICIDE IN ST. LEONARD

It is the second violent act against a female in as many days.

Friday morning, a woman and a man were found dead by stabbing in a taxi cab in St. Leonard.

Police confirmed Saturday that it was being considered a murder-suicide. It is the seventh homicide in Montreal this year.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante tweeted her concern about the rise in violence against women.

"It's got to stop," said Plante. "This violence against women is unacceptable. After the femicide in St. Leonard yesterday, here is an episode of domestic violence in LaSalle. This can't go on."

Il faut que ça cesse. Cette violence envers les femmes est inacceptable. Après le féminicide dans St-Léonard hier, voilà un épisode de violence conjugale à LaSalle. Ça ne peut plus durer. #polmtl https://t.co/lbCCGoZBJr

SUPPORT NETWORK

Vicitms of domestic violence can contact SOS violence conjugale at 1-800-363-9010.

Other resources:

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2021.

-- with reporting from CTV News Montreal.