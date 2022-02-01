Abandoned car found after shooting in east end Montreal

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after gunshots were heard in the Bellerive neighbourhood of the Mercier--Hochelaga--Maisonneuve borough.

Officers received a 911 call at 9:30 p.m. Monday about the gunfire.

When they arrived onsite, they found projectile impacts on a home on Lavaltrie Street, near Curatteau Street.

According to witnesses, two vehicles quickly fled the scene shortly after the shooting.

Police found an abandoned vehicle in Anjou, on Gabrielle-Roy and Rondeau avenues.

"A firearm was located and seized," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson for Montreal police.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made.

Two security perimeters have been set up: one at the site of the shooting and one where the car was found.