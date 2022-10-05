About 12,000 positions to be filled at Quebec's largest job fair

Proof that the labour shortage is hitting hard, Quebec's largest job and continuing education fair is posting a record number of positions that need to be filled.

There are more than 12,000 jobs available to visitors to the event, which runs through Thursday at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal.

There’s also a record number of exhibitors, with approximately 280 organizations, said Éric Boutié, founder and president of Événement carrières.

The needs are spread across various sectors of activity, from public service to retail, manufacturing, agri-food, security, and transportation.

After two years during which many employers had to settle for virtual events, a job fair is more important than ever, says Boutié.

“It's a human encounter. In recruiting, you have to be able to meet people. At the fair, people will be able to ask questions, shake hands and discuss opportunities," he told The Canadian Press.

A few minutes before the doors of the Montreal job fair opened at noon on Wednesday, dozens of people were waiting in line.

“More and more, the job search is done electronically. But sometimes, just meeting someone from the company face-to-face, and having an exchange, can bring a different dynamic," said Lawrence Elancy, a graduate in operations and logistics engineering.

He had come to find out about the opportunities available to him as his part-time contract was about to end.

Retired from the health sector since June, Sylvie Lemay came to see what possibilities there were for a new career and to get some advice on updating her CV.

“I am young and I have a lot of energy to do something other than staying at home. I'm curious, I'm going to see what interests me," says the woman who has been an orderly for 35 years.

GATEWAY FOR IMMIGRANTS

At least 50 per cent of the visitors are immigrants, says Boutié, who believes that this year the proportion could rise to 60 or 70 per cent.

“It's often a first entry point for a newcomer," he said. “They're going to get some exposure to the job market. They're going to be able to meet hundreds of companies that they wouldn't be able to meet just virtually on job boards.”

Rachel De Oliveira, from France, hopes to find a position in administration after working in food service since she arrived a year ago. She believes the labour shortage environment will make it easier for her.

“I think we're kind of in a situation where we have the luxury of being able to choose, to go even into areas where we don't necessarily have experience,” she said.

A survey of job fair exhibitors, moreover, reveals that 84 per cent of them believe that the next Quebec government should welcome more new immigrants to counter the labour shortage, according to the event’s organizer.

“There is a willingness of employers who have told us that if there are more newcomers in Quebec, they are ready to recruit them,” said Boutié.

At Scierie St-Michel, they believe that the proportion of immigrants among their staff will increase.

“It will be a must for us. We're going to have a lot of retirements in the next two or three years. We won't have a choice," says Gino Ferland, director of health, safety and environment.

The company, located about 100 km north of Joliette in Lanaudière, currently has six Tunisian, three French, and four Mexican employees, who alternate between work and studies thanks to a partnership with the Cégep de Saint-Félicien.

The sawmill has also set up a paid training program in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Centre des services scolaires des Samares to fill the labour needs.

For the human resources manager at Sigma-RH Solutions, the process for immigrants who are trying to obtain a work permit should be simplified.

“We have cases where sometimes the process was long. It is still the life of a person behind all that, who can find themselves without a job," says Isabelle Quintard.

The job and continuing education fair expects to welcome between 5000 and 6000 visitors over the two days.

This story was written with the financial assistance of Meta Fellowships and The Canadian Press for news.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 5, 2022.