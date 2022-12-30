About 5,000 Hydro-Quebec customers without power, a week after storm

The number of Hydro-Québec customers without power fell by more than 5,000 on Thursday, but the utility company did not know when the remaining residential customers without power would be reconnected to the grid.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, just over 5,000 customers were still without power from last week's storms, compared with more than 11,000 some 24 hours earlier.

At dawn Friday, the largest number of customers without power was in the Outaouais region, with 1,700, followed by the Quebec City and Laurentians regions, with less than 1,000 each.

Spokesperson Lynn St. Laurent said Thursday that while Hydro-Québec would like to tell customers when their power will return, it is difficult to make an estimate because most of those still without power are in remote areas and require complex repairs.

St-Laurent could not predict whether all customers would be reconnected Saturday.

About 1,300 Hydro-Québec workers were on the ground Thursday.

St-Laurent explained that in many cases, entire trees have fallen onto the wires, requiring longer repairs in areas where there are fewer customers. Once this long and arduous work is completed, a small number of customers are reconnected.

In some cases, workers travel by snowmobile or on foot, even on snowshoes, carrying their equipment, she said.

The storm that hit last Friday left more than 350,000 Hydro-Québec customers without power at its peak.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 30, 2022.