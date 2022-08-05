'Absolutely devastated': Animal rights groups outraged by Quebecer who filmed himself hitting a moose

Warning: This article contains descriptions of animal cruelty. A video of the incident is included below that contains disturbing imagery.

Animal rights groups are calling for action after a man from Sept-Îles, Que., shared a video on social media in which he ran over a young moose with his pick-up truck, an act that seemed to be intentional.

The video shows the driver hitting the moose as it was trying to run away, then rolling over the animal in reverse as the moose lay on the roadside, motionless.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) have since identified the man, and he may face criminal charges.

"Our police officers have already met and questioned the man from the video," said Nancy Fournier, an SQ spokesperson.

The SQ has already built a case and passed it on to the prosecutor, as animal cruelty is treated as a criminal act, she added.

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, anyone "causing unnecessary suffering" to an animal may be imprisoned for a maximum of five years or receive a hefty fine of up to $10,000, depending on the offence.

ANIMAL RIGHTS GROUPS 'ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED'

The video, which was first posted on Snapchat, had animal rights groups in shock and disbelief. Speaking to CTV News on Friday, they expressed hope that justice will be served for the young moose.

"I was absolutely devastated. The images in the video were incredibly disturbing," said Rebecca Aldworth, executive director of Canada's division of the Humane Society International.

She hopes that societal values about wildlife protection will be fully reflected in federal and provincial laws, adding that the Criminal Code should be applied to its full extent.

"As long as people who harm animals feel that they get away with a minimal fine or even just a warning in these cases, we're going to see these cases continue and possibly even escalate," she said.

The legal outcome of this incident is yet to be determined.

"When a file is submitted to us, it will be analyzed to determine whether legal action will be taken and, if so, the charges that will be laid," stated Audrey Roy-Cloutier, spokesperson for Quebec's Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) office.

Aldworth added that her organization has been working with provincial authorities and even "offered some rewards" in the past to convict those responsible for wild animal cruelty.

"I'm happy that there is an investigation and the Crown is taking the matter in their hands," said Oana Zamfir, who is a member of the Quebec animal rights group DAQ.

"This is a matter of public policy," she added. "The public needs to have confidence in our legal system, and this situation will also have an impact on how the public is aware of what the consequences are."

The DAQ aims to raise public awareness of wildlife welfare by releasing a legal framework guide for various species, including wild animals, in the coming months.