'Absolutely unacceptable': Rioters set fires, smash windows in Montreal curfew protest

Montreal police arrested seven people and continue to investigate after rioters smashed windows and set fires in Old Montreal during a large protest that took place in violation of city's curfew on Sunday evening.

A crowd had initially gathered in Place Jacques Cartier, chanting slogans such as "Freedom for the Young." However, some present began setting fires in garbage cans and smashing windows of nearby storefronts. Riot police soon moved in, firing tear gas.

Small business owners say after everything they’ve been through, this was the last thing they needed. #quebec @CTVMontreal @CTVNews @CTVNationalNews pic.twitter.com/3HlPOP5J2I

— Vanessa Lee 李 恬 詩 (@VanessaLeeCTV) April 12, 2021

On Monday, Const. Veronique Compois said police were investigating multiple reports of mischief, arson and breaking and entering. Officers also handed out 107 tickets to people who violated public health measures.

Mayor Valerie Plante condemned the riot, calling it "absolutely unacceptable" in a tweet Monday morning.

"Fatigue linked to our fight against #COVID19 does not in any way justify the destruction of public property and failure to respect the rules. We must remain united and stick together," the mayor said.

Protesters burning garbage at various intersections in Old Montréal. pic.twitter.com/jl3RcXGs6U

Police extinguish fire at place Jacques Cartier. pic.twitter.com/HmrPWV8o2t

By 9:45, the crowd had been mostly dispersed, leaving widespread damage in their wake.

The owner of Notre Dame St.' Rooney Shop took to his Instagram page to post a picture of his store's smashed window.

"People are mad at the provincial government for their decision to bring back the earlier curfew so they decided to take it out on small businesses. I wonder if this helped," he wrote.

As of Sunday evening, curfew begins at 8 p.m. rather than 9:30 p.m. in Montreal and Laval. While Quebec has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past week, with each day seeing at least 1,100 new cases, numbers have been somewhat stable in Montreal. The curfew change was announced earlier in the week by Premier Francois Legault, who said it was a preventive measure in anticipation of an explosion of COVID-19 cases due to the virus' variants.

Doctors have warned that they are seeing a larger proportion of younger patients being hospitalized due to the virus than during the virus' first two waves.

Hundreds of people breaking first night of 8 p.m. curfew in Old Montreal. « Freedom for the young!» they chant. pic.twitter.com/zdqAjb9MTz

The gathering comes a day after a large protest against public health measures such as mandatory mask-wearing and alternating attendance in Quebec's schools.

At least one Instagram account called for a second night of protests to be held on Monday.

Corner Saint-Maurice/Longueuil Streets, looks like riot police reinforcements in Old Montreal. (Disclaimer - Swearing; Video republish from Instagram with permission) pic.twitter.com/27MkxYhEu7