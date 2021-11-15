Access ramp to Honore Mercier Bridge closing overnight, detour in place for motorists

Drivers are being advised that access to the Honoré Mercier Bridge will be completely shut off from Hwy. 138 East toward Montreal from Monday night to Tuesday morning.

The closure will start at 8 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The bridge is being temporarily closed due to inspection work.

Motorists can take a detour on Hwy. 132 to access the bridge.

FERMETURE COMPLÈTE DE NUIT������ de la rampe d’accès de la R-138 Est du #pontMercier dir. Montréal, le lundi 15 novembre. Consultez le détour��#mobilitéMTL #PJCCI pic.twitter.com/wiOvdvw2ai